Emily Ratajkowski seeks divorce from husband Sebastian

Emily Ratajkowski' s four-year marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard was upended by shocking allegations of her husband's infidelity last weekend. Speculations are doing the rounds since her pictures without wedding band went viral.

Her friends claim that she has already decided to divorce him due to the supposed indiscretion.

They couple sold their LA house for £1.8 million less than a year after Emily gave birth to their son Sylvester Apollo.

A few months prior to that the New York-based pair was last spotted together in June while on vacation in Italy and appeared to be getting along.