Meghan Markle 'attempts' to use Archie footage for Netflix money: Expert

Meghan Markle is seemingly saving rare moments with son Archie for her Nerflix deal.

The Duchess of Sussex along with husband Prince Harry and their offspring stayed in resort Jackson Hole to spend the American Independence Day this year. The couple later watched the 4th of July parade in Wyoming.

For their day out, Archie had worn the colours of American cap while Meghan donned a white shirt and black trousers. The Duke of Sussex thus sported a dark green cap.

Amid this, royal expert and professor Cele Otnes says these moments could be artificially created to honour the couple's Netflix deal.



"Detractors would likely say this is their attempt to create more footage for Netflix content, and many commenters on the stories noted we never saw Meghan's face.

"Maybe she was saving those shots for Netflix."

Professor Otnes put forward: "My concern with this whole deal they have with Netflix is that in this day and age we have seen all the stuff already.

“With social media, you can see it ten different ways.”