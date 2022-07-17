Prince Harry rejects Queen's invite in fresh 'blunder': 'Too busy'

Prince Harry has seemingly rejected personal time with the Queen in yet another grave mistake, notes royal expert.

On his YouTube channel, Neil Sean says Harry has made a 'blunder' after rejecting Queen's invitation for summer holidays in Balmoral.

He explained: "Prince Harry has made yet another blunder in his quest to get his case heard by the Queen.

"Harry was very vocal in that sit-down interview with NBC during the Invictus Games where he said he wanted to make sure the Queen had the right people around her.

He added: "Harry claims that he was one of the sticking points and that he couldn't get his point across because of him."

The royal expert continued: "As we know the Queen goes to Balmoral for her summer holidays.

"She invites people up there during her long stay there, as a chance to catch up in more relaxed settings.



"According to a very good source, it looks like Harry and Meghan will be too busy to make the trip.

"But it also appears that Sir Edward Young wouldn't be there for the whole duration of the stay.

"Some senior sources pointed out to me that it would have been a wonderful opportunity for Harry to have an informal chat with Her Majesty to discuss the problems that have engulfed the monarchy over the last two years.

"But as ever, Harry has made yet another big mistake, and now Queen's diary is full-up, so it's too late for him to make the trip," he says.