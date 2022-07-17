 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having thought that they could have it all with post Megxit success without “years of work” like Princess Diana.'

Royal author Tom Bower made this revelation in his new book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war with the Windsors.

One of its excerpts highlighted the ‘delusional” thoughts of the Sussex, in relation to Princess Diana’s success.

“The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic,” Mr. Bower explained.

But “Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.”

He also pointed out, near the end how “Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow.”

It’s also alleged that Prince Harry once told Meghan Markle that she ‘resembled’ his late mother Diana, and thus may have left her thinking “activism would enhance the brand,” the same way it did for Barack and Michelle Obama. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s appeal denial leaves her with ‘bankruptcy’?

Amber Heard’s appeal denial leaves her with ‘bankruptcy’?
Meghan Markle conversation with Hillary Clinton made up by father Thomas?

Meghan Markle conversation with Hillary Clinton made up by father Thomas?
Prince Harry rejects Queen's invite in fresh 'blunder': 'Too busy'

Prince Harry rejects Queen's invite in fresh 'blunder': 'Too busy'
Prince Harry 'knew he betrayed family' as he walked to Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry 'knew he betrayed family' as he walked to Prince Philip funeral
Prince Harry 'furious' over public snub in 'graphically parting of ways'

Prince Harry 'furious' over public snub in 'graphically parting of ways'
Meghan Markle 'attempts' to use Archie footage for Netflix money: Expert

Meghan Markle 'attempts' to use Archie footage for Netflix money: Expert
Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish
Emily Ratajkowski seeks divorce from husband Sebastian

Emily Ratajkowski seeks divorce from husband Sebastian
Johnny Deep fans thank Paris Hilton for supporting the actor

Johnny Deep fans thank Paris Hilton for supporting the actor

Thank goodness Meghan is not coming: t-shirts with 'Queen's quote' appear in UK

Thank goodness Meghan is not coming: t-shirts with 'Queen's quote' appear in UK
Bruce Willis returns to 'Fox Plaza' from 'Die Hard'

Bruce Willis returns to 'Fox Plaza' from 'Die Hard'
'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise eats dinner with Salma Hayek

'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise eats dinner with Salma Hayek

Latest

view all