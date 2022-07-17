Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having thought that they could have it all with post Megxit success without “years of work” like Princess Diana.'

Royal author Tom Bower made this revelation in his new book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war with the Windsors.

One of its excerpts highlighted the ‘delusional” thoughts of the Sussex, in relation to Princess Diana’s success.

“The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic,” Mr. Bower explained.

But “Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.”

He also pointed out, near the end how “Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow.”

It’s also alleged that Prince Harry once told Meghan Markle that she ‘resembled’ his late mother Diana, and thus may have left her thinking “activism would enhance the brand,” the same way it did for Barack and Michelle Obama.