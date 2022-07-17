 
John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time

John Cena tied the knot with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for a second time in Vancouver on Friday.

The couple originally took their wedding vows on October 12, 2020, at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, the lovebirds were joined by their family and friends at The Vancouver Club in Canada.

The outlet reported that the WWE wrestler, dressed up in a navy suit, was spotted heading to the venue with the bride, looking gorgeous in a backless white dress.

John and Shay sparked dating rumours in March 2019 amidst the actor’s Playing With Fire shooting.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, John shared, “What's truly special about this [movie] is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

