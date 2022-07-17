Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George

Prince William and Prince George reportedly hold such a bond that Kate Middleton keeps getting ‘caught in the middle’ of them.

A royal source close to the Palace offered this insight into the family’s dynamic.

According to Express UK, they claimed, “He’s definitely a daddy’s boy, it’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common - even helicopters!”

Even Prince William and Kate Middleton are “determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

Before concluding the insider also weighed in on his public persona and explained, “He's very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”