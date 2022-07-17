 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, looked relaxed yet classy in a gorgeous blue floral dress as she posed in front of homegrown fruit.

The future Queen Consort posed at her country retreat Ray Mill House in Wiltshire to mark her 75th birthday.

Captured enjoying a cup of tea in her garden, the Duchess look relaxed and radiant to celebrate the milestone birthday with a small family dinner.

According to the Independent, a Clarence House spokesperson spilt the beans on the Duchess’ plans for the special occasion.

“She will be having a small family dinner,” the spokesperson said.

The outlet reported that the dinner is likely to be held at Charles’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, which has recently been featured in Country Life magazine.

Her daughter Laura Lopes, son Tom Parker Bowles and Annabel Elliot are expected to make an appearance at the diner.

