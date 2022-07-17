 
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle is apparently terrified of the upcoming biography from author Tom Bower.

The writer, who was convinced by sources to speak like they have never spoken before is set to unveil bombshell details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex life in 'war' with the royals.

An anonymous source told The Sun: "This is the book Meghan will be dreading.

"Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned."

One of the claims that Tom makes in his book notes how Charles vetoed the decision around Sussexes attendance at the Queen's balcony during the Platinum Jubilee.

The biographer goes on to detail how Prince Charles "preferred" that the Sussexes are "private citizens" and therefore do not have the right to be given the special protocol other senior royals are offered.

To solve the crisis, Harry requested to see the Queen in Windsor, but it was insisted that he sees father Charles first. 

The issue of their balcony appearance eventually remained "unresolved" Bower claims.

