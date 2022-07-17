Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Rapper Travis Scott has bagged another big gig since he marked his return to the stage after the Astroworld tragedy.

The Goosebumps artist, 31, will reportedly be performing at a VIP party before the MLB All-Star Game, sources confirmed.

As per the Page Six report, the bash will be thrown on Monday by the Major League Baseball Players Association with Michael Rubin and Fanatics.

Sources further added that players have been calling for Scott to play the Players Association and Rubin’s Players Party, to be held in downtown Los Angeles.

Scott will perform along with previously revealed headliner J Balvin at Dodger Stadium.

The SICKO MODO singer returned to the stage in Miami in May and performed to a small audience for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where 10 concertgoers — between 9 and 27 years old — were killed in a deadly crowd surge while he performed onstage in November 2021.