Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Global pop star Katy Perry looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos on Saturday as she filmed a new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy.



The Roar crooner, 37, looked gorgeous in a black floral bralette and matching midi skirt as she shot scenes on a stylish speedboat for the Italian luxury fashion house.

Check out the pictures below:

Katie, who has recently been in Australia, was in high spirits in front of the camera as she soaked up the sunshine.

The beauty accessorised the stylish look with a pair of retro-style sunglasses, while her raven locks were swept into a beehive style.

It's been a busy time for Katy as, on Sunday, she and partner Orlando Bloom made an unexpected visit to a wildlife sanctuary in Port Douglas, Queensland.



