 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Global pop star Katy Perry looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos on Saturday as she filmed a new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy.

The Roar crooner, 37, looked gorgeous in a black floral bralette and matching midi skirt as she shot scenes on a stylish speedboat for the Italian luxury fashion house.

Check out the pictures below:

Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Katie, who has recently been in Australia, was in high spirits in front of the camera as she soaked up the sunshine.

The beauty accessorised the stylish look with a pair of retro-style sunglasses, while her raven locks were swept into a beehive style.

It's been a busy time for Katy as, on Sunday, she and partner Orlando Bloom made an unexpected visit to a wildlife sanctuary in Port Douglas, Queensland.


More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham
Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’
Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’

Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’
Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George

Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George
Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one
Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'
Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Latest

view all