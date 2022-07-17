 
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was recently lauded for her loyalty to the royal family by Lizzie Cundy.

The 54-year-old socialite, who was also friends with Meghan Markle, said "Camilla Parker Bowles is one of the most charismatic and beautiful people I have ever met.

"Luckily enough I was able to work with her on two of her charities."

While talking to Daily Star, Lizzie continued: “My mother knows her as lives nearby at Sandringham and they have the same group of social friends. My mum says she's a right hoot!”

"As a young girl growing up I absolutely adored Princess Diana in every way, I never thought I would ever like Camilla.

"But Camilla has shown throughout the years what a total rock she has been to Charles and the Royal Family – she is their greatest asset!"

"The way they look at each other, the camera cannot lie, they are still so in love and it's thanks to Camilla he has overcome many issues and above all that she has a great sense of duty.

"Meghan Markle could learn a lot from her, you will never see Camilla moaning or complaining and she has a great sense of fun."

Lizzie also remarked, “he would never be doing an Oprah interview or selling interviews.

"When I was at the charity event, she even said 'Are we going outside for a ciggy?'

"She was so down to earth and so much fun, she treats everyone the same from the tea lady to the chairman,” she added.

