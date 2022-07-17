Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘cruelly apparent’ digs against Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of being ‘cruelly apparent’ in her digs against Prince Harry during his time in the UK for her Platinum Jubilee.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey made this accusation in his book titled Battle of Brothers.

He began by pointing out how it “would have cost royals nothing” to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in more Jubilee events.

He was even quoted saying, “When Harry heard that he and Meghan had been so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious.”

“The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir got delayed for rumored additions to its pages.