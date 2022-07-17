Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’

file footage

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir is reportedly less of an ‘explosive’ tell-all and might be more of a ‘motivational’ book, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield earlier said that Prince Harry’s decision to visit the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee might be telling of just how ‘scathing’ his memoir may be.

According to Schofield: “I am certainly surprised by the decision and it makes me feel like Prince Harry’s book isn’t the scathing tell-all we feared.”

Schofield went on to tell Express UK: “Perhaps it’s just a book about a man who learned to live and love after the death of his mother. I’ve always hoped that it was more of a motivational book than a hit piece.”

As earlier reported by Geo News, contrary to Schofield’s belief, however, it has been reported that Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, wants “juicy details” for the memoir to be a hit.