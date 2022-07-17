 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after split with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan looked downcast as she stepped out Saturday for a stroll in St Tropez following her reported split from David Beckham and Victoria's son Romeo after three years together.

Romeo Beckham and his long-term model girlfriend Mia Regan have sparked split rumours as the two erased photos of each other on social media.

The 19-year-old model cut a casual figure for the outing as she wore a beige long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned midriff. She also donned a matching skirt.

Mia wore her blonde locks in a poker straight style. She sported a pair of black shoes, completing her look for the day with a matching handbag.

She strolled with a female pal on the outing in the French commune, where Romeo's older brother Brooklyn has also been holidaying in recent days.

Mia Regan's latest outing comes after it was revealed that the lovebirds parted ways due to the inevitable pressure caused by their conflicting work schedules, with Romeo spending much of his time in the United States while he pursues a football career.

