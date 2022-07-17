Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle refusal to reconcile with her estranged father 'irritated' the Queen and Prince Charles

Meghan Markle reportedly refused to reconcile with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, effectively ‘irritating’ the Queen and Prince Charles, according to new bombshell claims in a book written by Tom Bower.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her dad was put under scrutiny in the lead up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, when Thomas slammed the royal family and the couple for ‘outdated’ traditions.

Now, in his new book, royal author Bower has claimed that the Queen and Charles were left confused about Meghan’s rift with her father, and wanted her to reconcile.

file footage

In an excerpt from Bower’s book shared by The Sun, the author claimed that the Duke of Sussex told Charles that Meghan did not reach out to her dad due to her phone being compromised.



Charles was left irritated with the excuses to the point where he ‘berated’ Harry, with Bower saying: “Charles had never really understood Meghan or what she wanted.”

“That week, his irritation about Thomas Markle’s TV appearances, especially his criticism of the Royal Family, came to a head. ‘Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'” Charles reportedly asked Harry.

Bower continued: “The inconsistencies of Meghan’s excuses not only irritated Charles but perhaps also the Queen.”