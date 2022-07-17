 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Meghan Markle refusal to reconcile with her estranged father irritated the Queen and Prince Charles
Meghan Markle refusal to reconcile with her estranged father 'irritated' the Queen and Prince Charles

Meghan Markle reportedly refused to reconcile with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, effectively ‘irritating’ the Queen and Prince Charles, according to new bombshell claims in a book written by Tom Bower.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her dad was put under scrutiny in the lead up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, when Thomas slammed the royal family and the couple for ‘outdated’ traditions.

Now, in his new book, royal author Bower has claimed that the Queen and Charles were left confused about Meghan’s rift with her father, and wanted her to reconcile.

file footage

In an excerpt from Bower’s book shared by The Sun, the author claimed that the Duke of Sussex told Charles that Meghan did not reach out to her dad due to her phone being compromised.

Charles was left irritated with the excuses to the point where he ‘berated’ Harry, with Bower saying: “Charles had never really understood Meghan or what she wanted.”

“That week, his irritation about Thomas Markle’s TV appearances, especially his criticism of the Royal Family, came to a head. ‘Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'” Charles reportedly asked Harry.

Bower continued: “The inconsistencies of Meghan’s excuses not only irritated Charles but perhaps also the Queen.”

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham
Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’
Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’

Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’
Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George

Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George
Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one
Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'
Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures
Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Latest

view all