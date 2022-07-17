Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle down in Beverly Hills home as they finally get married

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have reportedly tied the knot, seem to have settled down in a Beverly Hills estate.

Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, NV -- which was taken out on Saturday (July 16), according to court records, obtained by TMZ. It's in both of their names Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A source connected to the couple told the media outlet, that the much-adored couple did, indeed, get hitched, and the license is a signal they are now man and wife.

Affleck and Lopez gave major hints of their wedding plan few weeks ago when they were on house hunting together, and bringing their kids along.

The couple signaled they were aiming for a blended family situation. Despite some of their real estate deals falling through. The newlyweds seem to have settled down in a Beverly Hills estate.

Last month, Jen's car was spotted at a massive estate in Beverly Hills. There were also 4 moving trucks outside the estate -- plus, moving trucks at both Ben and Jen's current homes in the LA area.



Jenifer Lopez was recently spotted buying new furniture with her 14-year-old child, Emme.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got engaged in late 2002, but called things off in 2004 before they tied the knot. They both went on to have separate relationships, including marriages and kids, but the exes reunited almost a year ago ... and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.