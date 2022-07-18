Queen Elizabeth honours Duchess Camilla on her 75th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II honoured Duchess of Cornwall Camilla on her 75th birthday on Sunday.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen and royal family, shared a sweet photo of the future Queen Consort to wish her a very happy birthday.

The Queen’s message reads: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!” along with a birthday cake emoticon.

Prince Charles and Camilla reacted to the post and liked the Queen’s sweet message.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also extended love to Camilla on her birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted, “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!.”

The royal fans also took an opportunity to wish the Duchess of Cornwall.