Monday Jul 18 2022
Prince Charles 'cannot reign' without Prince William, Kate Middleton

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Prince Charles, the current heir to the British crown is reportedly in ‘dire need’ of a joint alongside his son Prince William, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

This warning has been issued by royal expert Richard Eden, and he believes the Prince of Wales is ‘in store for trouble’ if he chooses to reign alone.

In an interview with the Palace Confidential, on MailPlus Mr Eden was quoted saying, "The problem for the Royal Family is just not very interested.”

“The public just isn't very interested in Charles and Camilla and that is a problem,” after all.

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “For an institution that relies on the public's support, I think that’s a genuine problem and why we will see a sort of joint reign with William and Catherine.”

