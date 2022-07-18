 
pakistan
Reham Khan takes a go at PML-N after humiliating defeat in Punjab by-polls

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, poses in this undated photo. — Facebook/OfficialRehamKhan
Reham Khan, the ex-wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had a go at the PML-N on Twitter after the party major defeat in the Punjab by-polls, saying that the party might have been "cursed".

“I’ve heard that Pervez Elahi imprecated curses on the PML-N,” Reham, who is a former journalist, quipped in a tweet after PTI bagged 15 out of the 20 constituencies up for grabs in the Punjab by-polls a day earlier.

The clear victory of PTI in the Punjab by-polls has turned around the number game in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province in the coming days.

Almost all the politicians who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif lost to the PTI candidates.

Reham also said that the PML-N should determine whose fault the defeat was, simultaneously sharing that she thought the leadership is to blame.

“Is PML-N going to continue to follow their political gurus on media? Will they now see sense? I for one will not be holding my breath. Rank and file in PML-N assigned to find who messed it up […] errr I think it’s the leadership.”

PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate, apart from PTI’s 15 seats.

Before the by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q had already jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure for the simple majority stands at 186. This means the PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.

One independent MPA will likely be part of the new ruling coalition.

