 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress
Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts amazed onlookers as she put on a leggy display in a blue mini-dress while departing the Heart FM studios in London, Monday morning.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 40, looked more beautiful than ever as she showed off her incredibly toned legs in a blue patterned mini-dress which featured a cutout slit across her chest.

Ashley added inches to her frame with a pair of white heels which were coordinated perfectly with her in a miniature matching handbag.

The singer accentuated her natural good looks with a radiant palette of make-up and silver earrings as she protected her eyes from the bright sunshine with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

The singer wore her long blonde tresses in a stylish half-up to leave her fringe framing her face.

Meanwhile, Ashley took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie in the eye-catching Karen Millen number, alongside the caption: 'Stay cool, kiddos.'

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

It comes after Ashley and her Heart Breakfast co-star, Amanda Holden showed off their playful side as they celebrated day one of the Wimbledon Championships last month.


More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday
Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’
Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved

Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved
Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?

Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?
Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more
Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’

Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez
Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look
How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Latest

view all