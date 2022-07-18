Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has jokingly confessed that her daughter Harper is strictly following her fashion and glamor step in a string of new selfies.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a series of glam selfies of the 11-year-old Harper, whom she shares with husband David Beckham.





In the picture, Harper was seen standing in a lavish bathroom. Donning a gorgeous Versace gown, Harper was seen striking poses in the mirror.

Victoria also shared a selfie of herself in the same luxurious gown, as she enjoyed a blue face mask.

"I don’t know where she gets it from," the mum-of-four captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the similarities between the glamorous mother and daughter duo. "She got it from her mama," one wrote in the comments section.

Another wrote, “Obviously her mother," while one said, “Victoria got younger."