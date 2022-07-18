Elections will take place on time; PPP stands with allies, says Sharjeel Memon

Provincial minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi, on July 15, 2022. YouTube screengrab/File

Sharjeel Memon says Parliament will complete its term.

PPP stands with allies and will consult regarding electoral reforms tomorrow, says Memom.

He adds that PPP is only party that has strengthened the country.

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Monday said that the elections will take place on time and the Parliament will complete its term.



His comments came after the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar depreciated and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged as its benchmark KSE-100 lost over 700 points amid the political uncertainty in the wake of the preliminary results of the by-polls in Punjab.

Speaking to journalists outside Bilawal House, Memon said that the party discussed the political situation during the central executive committee (CEC) meeting.

Memon said that the party has decided to stand with the allies and consult with them in a meeting tomorrow regarding electoral reforms.



"Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister of the country and if Imran Khan has the majority, he should come forward," said the minister, adding that PPP is the only party that has strengthened the country.

The PTI had a "landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls on Sunday as voting was held for 20 constituencies of the province.

The PTI managed to grab more votes compared to the PML-N, which has been in power for a very long time.

