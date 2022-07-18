 
Monday Jul 18 2022
Shawn Mendes is 'getting professional help' to manage mental health, says source

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Shawn Mendes recently took a break from multiple concert series around the world so that he could focus on his mental health.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the Stitches hit-maker revealed that the 23-year-old has signed up for “professional help now”.

“Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy,” an insider told outlet.

“When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers. He said he is getting help so that is admirable,” mentioned source.

Mental health experts believe that when “famous people are being honest about mental health struggles; this can help break down stigma” per Healthline report.

“When a celebrity draws attention to their personal struggles with mental health, they spread awareness by providing an example of what mental health challenges psychologically, cognitively, and behaviourally look like,” said a psychotherapist.

“They also inspire the courage it takes to disclose their challenges and model the benefits of transparency namely, they don’t have to be alone in their suffering, help is available, and pathways exist toward feeling better,” explained health expert.

Last week, the It’ll Be Okay crooner announced on social media that he was taking a break from concert series as he had reached a “breaking point” since he had been on the road since the age of 15.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote on Instagram.

