Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Monday Jul 18 2022
Monday Jul 18, 2022

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose weighed in on Kim Kardashian and the rapper’s divorce in a latest podcast interview.

According to Daily Mail, Rose, who dated West in 2008 before going their separate ways in 2010, appeared on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky podcast where she revealed that she was not surprised when Kardashian filed for divorce from the singer in February last year.

“Of course, I saw the split coming, said the media personality.

When inquired further about her “feelings”, the 38-year-old joked, “I don't have any feelings about it.”

Rose later mentioned regarding West, “I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.”

“I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he’s going to get his day,” she added.

However, speaking to Just Jared, Rose stated, “When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ Kim seems happy now though, with Pete Davidson.”

Interestingly, Harper also asked that since Kardashian and Rose shared same birth date so she would likely “understand the mix between Libra personalities and Kanye's personality”.

“I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different. 'I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle. Her life was very privileged, with money and being out here in LA, which is cool,” she noted.

