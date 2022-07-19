 
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Naila Kiani's quest to become first Pakistani woman to summit K2 continues

Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani. — Instagram 

Dubai-based Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has started her quest to become the first Pakistani woman to summit K2, the second highest peak in the world.

Naila has already reached camp 1 of K2, rising 8,611 metres above sea level and also known as the "killer mountain" for its extremely difficult terrain.

Sources said that Naila started the ascent from K2 base camp on Sunday and reached camp 1, located at an altitude of 6,900 metres, on Monday. It is expected that Naila will summit K2 by July 22 or 23, depending on the weather.

Naila has scaled Gasherbrum II and claimed the title of the first Pakistani woman to summit any eight thousander within the country.

Pak vs SL: Pakistan bat responsibly as they chase uphill 342-run target

England's Ben Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

Pak vs SL: Red-hot Dinesh Chandimal takes Sri Lanka's lead over 300

Pak vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam’s century ‘unique’

Pakistani bodybuilder beats Indian counterpart in bodybuilding championship

Pakistani left-arm pacers give India a tough time: Nasser Hussain

Here's what Mohammad Hafeez has to say on PTI's victory in Punjab by-polls

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 runs

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal draws curtain on T20 career

‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture

After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli

