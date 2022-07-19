Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez says JLo was 'meant to be' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez sent her best wishes as he said that JLo was 'meant to be' with Ben Affleck after their nuptials.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that A-Rod’s “really focused” on his family and has made peace with how things ended with JLo.

"He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” the source told the publication.

“He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on,” the outlet added.

The insider went on to reveal that the 46-year-old former baseball player “saw the news” of Lopez’s nuptials on Saturday and “went about his business.”

“[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended,” the source noted. “He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

The Marry Me actor and Rodriquez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, however, things did not work out and the two parted ways in 2021.

Lopez then reconciled her romance with Affleck a month after her breakup and the two exchanged vows on 16th July 2022 in an intimate affair in Los Angeles.