Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Usher reveals health update about Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

American rapper Usher recently shared health update about Justin Bieber after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt disorder last month.

Speaking to Extra, the Burn hit-maker revealed that he saw Justin on a vacation and they both managed to hang out.

“He is doing great one month after the diagnosis,” said Usher via Page Six report.

Reflecting on Baby crooner’s journey, the 43-year-old noted, “As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand.”

The rapper continued, “I think Justin has obviously taken the world on a journey.”

However, Usher, who has been a mentor to Justin in his early days of music, added, “I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

“I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family, stated the rapper.

Last month, Justin took to his Instagram to disclose that he had been suffering from “full paralysis on the right side of his face” as a result of the rare virus that caused rare disorder.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is on the road to recovery and will reportedly kick off his International shows from July 31 in Italy. 

