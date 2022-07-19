Suffered three miscarriages: Cher pens down her painful journey

Iconic American singer Cher shared the story of her pregnancy loss in a heart-touching post amid the fallout of the Supreme Court's historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Believe singer, 76 in a tweet Monday night, the music legend revealed that she suffered three miscarriages when she was younger, the first at just 18 years old.

"I was alone in our house," wrote Cher, now 76. "[Sonny Bono] came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor."

"When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. Couldn't even stop in elevator," she went on. "Dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in2 operating rm. WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY"



Cher went on to welcome two children: Chaz Bono, with Sonny (who died in 1998 at age 62), and Elijah Blue Allman, with second husband Gregg Allman, who died in 2017 at age 69.

Cher's story comes weeks after SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.