Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba gives crucial advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ndaba Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, laughed at a suggestion Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like his famous grandfather.



Ndaba spoke about his late grandad Nelson Mandela on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (July 19) and gave an advice to Prince Harry, saying the Duke needed to lead by example, just like his grandfather had done.

Harry and Meghan's biography ‘Finding Freedom’ echoed the title of statesman Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, called ‘Long Walk to Freedom’.



When asked about the pair’s struggle and whether there were parallels in their stories, Ndaba laughed saying: "Of course not! There are no parallels at all, Piers.

"Because you’ll see one is obviously fighting for the dignity of black people against a vicious tyrant like Apartheid, as opposed to one finding their identity outside of a said institution.



“Obviously, these are very different things, but I guess how you define freedom for an individual can be different. And maybe for them, it was a real struggle to finally make that decision number one and to also be able to carry out... those are obviously two worlds apart.”

He continued: “Definitely, two worlds apart. They cannot be compared on any level for sure.”

Piers then hit out at the couple over whether they should be laying off the use of private jets if they are going to lecture people on climate change.

The former Good Morning Britain host then asked: "Do you think Harry should stop using private jets if he wants to keep lecturing us about climate change?"



Nelson Mandela's grandson replied: “I mean, like anybody who is putting their foot forward about a certain topic, they have to lead by example.”

He said: "Well, you know, our families do share a relationship. We've always been fond of Harry coming over to Johannesburg, and so has my grandfather over the years. So for us, I mean, I believe that if there is a platform to communicate something…



"I think anybody should really be able to take the platform and be able to, in order to put their money where their mouth is or to or to lead by example."

Ndaba admitted he only found out about the speech when he was informed by a researcher from the Piers Morgan Uncensored programme. He added: “I was quite surprised, I must say…”