Bruce Willis celebrates Die Hard’s 34th anniversary in style: Watch

Bruce Willis recently celebrated the Die Hard’s 34th anniversary by returning back to the iconic set this week.



The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis turned to Instagram to post a black and white video of the 67-year-old standing on the top of the Fox Plaza in LA, which seemingly was the set of his action movie.

In a video montage, Bruce could be seen surveying the view from the top of the tower before the footage cut to shots of him in the movie.

Sharing the post, Emma captioned it, “Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later.”

In no time, fans showered the actor with so much love while called him “legend” as well as “the best actor” in the comments section.



One user wrote, “The man. The myth. The LEGEND!! I love you Bruce!!”

“My favourite movie all the time, my favourite actor all the time, Bruce Willis,” added another.

Earlier, in March, the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with Aphasia, a speech and communication disorder, after which he bid goodbye to his acting career.