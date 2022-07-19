 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis celebrates Die Hard’s 34th anniversary in style: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Bruce Willis celebrates Die Hard’s 34th anniversary in style: Watch
Bruce Willis celebrates Die Hard’s 34th anniversary in style: Watch

Bruce Willis recently celebrated the Die Hard’s 34th anniversary by returning back to the iconic set this week.

The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis turned to Instagram to post a black and white video of the 67-year-old standing on the top of the Fox Plaza in LA, which seemingly was the set of his action movie.

In a video montage, Bruce could be seen surveying the view from the top of the tower before the footage cut to shots of him in the movie.

Sharing the post, Emma captioned it, “Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later.”

In no time, fans showered the actor with so much love while called him “legend” as well as “the best actor” in the comments section.

One user wrote, “The man. The myth. The LEGEND!! I love you Bruce!!”

“My favourite movie all the time, my favourite actor all the time, Bruce Willis,” added another.

Earlier, in March, the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with Aphasia, a speech and communication disorder, after which he bid goodbye to his acting career. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry does 'dad chats' about Archie with friends

Prince Harry does 'dad chats' about Archie with friends
Kate Middleton worked with experts to maintain image simillar to Diana

Kate Middleton worked with experts to maintain image simillar to Diana
David Beckham’s son Cruz cosies up with girlfriend Tana Holding on boat in Italy

David Beckham’s son Cruz cosies up with girlfriend Tana Holding on boat in Italy
Meghan Markle 'upset' royal family because she was 'cleverer'

Meghan Markle 'upset' royal family because she was 'cleverer'
Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba gives crucial advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba gives crucial advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Suffered three miscarriages: Cher pens down her painful journey

Suffered three miscarriages: Cher pens down her painful journey
Prince Harry 'became incandescent' with rage at party, left pals confused

Prince Harry 'became incandescent' with rage at party, left pals confused
Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘get help’ after she posts bizarre video

Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘get help’ after she posts bizarre video
‘Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

‘Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel
Prince Harry’s whole life became ‘two-faced sham’ since meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s whole life became ‘two-faced sham’ since meeting Meghan Markle
Usher reveals health update about Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Usher reveals health update about Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for ‘scruffy’ look at UN: ‘Get a haircut!’

Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for ‘scruffy’ look at UN: ‘Get a haircut!’

Latest

view all