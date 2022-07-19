Lucy Hale spotted on dinner date with Cameron Fuller in Santa Monica

Hollywood actor Lucy Hale was seen enjoying a dinner date with actor Cameron Fuller, fuelling the dating rumours.



The Pretty Little Liers star looked drop-dead gorgeous in blue jeans and a silky blouse while she stepped out for a dinner with Cameron at a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica.

Hale kept her look simple and elegant for her visit to the Italian restaurant Georgio Baldi as she donned a pair of light, blue jeans and added a short-sleeved, brown satin blouse which she chose to tuck in.

Meanwhile, Cameron also kept his look casual, donning a pair of blue jeans and a navy button-up shirt with red stripes.

The two haven't commented or publicly confirmed any dating or relationship rumors, but appear to enjoy spending time together.