Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Vanessa Bryant was among the few high profile celebrities who commented on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post to congratulate the singer on her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The wife of late Kobe Bryant congratulated Lopez in the comments section. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot and several other celebrities were among two million people who liked her post.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a late-night ceremony at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Lopez confirmed the couple's nuptials via her On the JLo fan newsletter the following day, sharing photos, videos and details from the big night. "We did it," she wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

Before Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, the two stars were an early 2000s tabloid super couple. After reuniting in 2021, they are giving Hollywood power couple vibes all over again. Here's the cute couple looking wedding ready at the Los Angeles screening of Lopez's film "Marry Me.

