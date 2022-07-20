'New York-smart' Meghan Markle makes Harry 'inwardly awkward' at UN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's opposite body language at the UN are being decoded by body language expert.

The couple, that arrived in New York on Monday for Harry to deliver a keynote speech on Nelson Mandela Day, had different body languages altogether.

Expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: "Meghan looks New York-smart here, from her immaculate ponytail to her elegant killer heels and the confidence levels oozing from her poise and her body language match that vibe."



She added: “Stepping from the escalator she transfers her bag smoothly to her left hand to enable her to grasp Harry’s hand in her right.

“Her walk has a degree of bounce and as they fall into single file, she moves ahead of her husband to take the lead,” the expert suggested.

She said: “As they come up the escalator his right hand reaches for his jacket button, and he appears about to do it up before quitting on that thought and touching his tie instead.



“His hand then splays out across his stomach area, with all these gestures being shortfall rituals, i.e., they never achieve any action or conclusion.”

Judi then shared Harry appeared "inwardly awkward in front of the cameras".

“This is a signature ritual for Harry that he had been seen using in the UK," she added.

“Although it’s sad to see him still suffering any awkwardness or tension over in the US where he appears to be more relaxed and more at home,” the expert claimed.