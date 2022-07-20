 
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Pippa Middleton’s third child gender revealed

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have a new niece as the Duchess sister Pippa Middleton gave birth to her second daughter.

The gender of Pippa’s third child was confirmed by royal expert Richard Eden while quoting Michael Middleton, the father of Kate and Pippa Middleton.

In his report for the Mail Plus, the royal expert says, “THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a new niece. Catherine’s sister, Pippa, 38, has given birth to her second daughter with her husband, investment banker James Matthews.”

He further said, “The couple, whose elder children are called Arthur and Grace, decline to reveal the baby’s name, but Pippa’s father, Michael Middleton, confirmed the birth when I bumped into him in a Pret a Manger near Kensington Palace yesterday.”


