Shakira says her kids have ‘lost the quality of life’ because of Gerard Pique

Shakira reportedly believes that her kids, Sasha and Milan, have lost the quality of life because of their father Gerard Pique’s activities that make him stay in media spotlight.



The Waka Waka hit-maker’s lawyers told Informalia as per Marca that the singer argues that the media pressure she and the boys suffer since the separation is because of the Barcelona player.

The singer will show that the sports star, whom she holds accountable for their separation, stays in the limelight due to his outings, parties and trips which "affects his two children, who cannot move freely around Barcelona."

Hence, the mother of two wants to take her children to Miami so they could lead a quieter life away from the heavy media scrutiny.

"It's the perfect city to go unnoticed and away from the press," a source told the publication. "Her children could lead a quieter life there.”

“Besides, they have great friends there. And that is what he wants, that this separation does not harm his children," the insider added.

Shakira and Gerard parted ways last month and have since been fighting over their kids' custody. Shakira wants to move to Florida for a better life whereas Pique insists they stay in Barcelona.