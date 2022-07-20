 
Chris Pratt's shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo

Chris Pratt’s recent photo recently drew attention of the fans as it had a lovely handwritten note from his son Jack.

The Guardians of the Galaxy turned to Instagram on Monday to post a “shirtless selfie” of himself, looking fit and handsome.

In the caption, Pratt wrote, “Lookin cut.”

Interestingly, the actor’s followers were intrigued by a handwritten note that was taped to the mirror in the photo.

“See ya at 8.00ish,” penned his nine-year-old son on a post-it note.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s, who is Chris’ current wife, brother Patrick was among the first one to point out Jack’s note in the comments section.

Katherine’s mum also reacted to the note and dropped heart emoji under the photo.

Chris Pratt’s shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo

Meanwhile, Chris co-parents Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris with whom he got divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

As far as work is concerned, the actor was last seen in hit movie Jurassic World Dominion released last month. 

