 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

Tom Bowers book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got pulled off the shelves in the US, Canada, and Australia, according to pro-monarchy analysts. The claim could not be independently confirmed.

Some royal fans believe it happened after Vanity Fair writer Sam Kashner announced that the author misquoted him in his book titled, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors."

Meghan Markle and Harry's supporters said the book is full of lies.

Here is the text of Sam Kashner's objection to Tom Bower's account of his interview with the Duchess of Sussex:

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?


More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun
Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age
Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look
Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career
Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit
BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

Latest

view all