 
sports
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls (left) and former cricket team coach Waqar Younis . — Instagram/imrankhan.pti and screengrab of video shared by the PCB
Ex-prime minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls (left) and former cricket team coach Waqar Younis . — Instagram/imrankhan.pti and screengrab of video shared by the PCB

Former legendary cricketer and captain of Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis —who has been an admirer of ex-prime minister Imran Khan— has once again voiced opinion in favor of the ex-skipper and asked him to "never give up".

Younis never misses an opportunity to support PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. He has asked the masses to support the former premier many times, saying he is the "last hope" of the nation.

In his recent Twitter post, the legendary cricketer found leadership qualities in Imran Khan and asked him to never give up.

Younis shared an old video clip of Imran Khan’s speech, in which the ex-premier is lecturing and urging people not to give up on their dreams.

The ex-coach also used the hashtags #NeverGiveUp and #GoWellSkipper.

