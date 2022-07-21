 
Sohail Imran

Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis

Sri Lankan cricket fans wave their countrys flags while sitting on the stands in a cricket stadium. — AFP/File
Sri Lankan cricket fans wave their country's flags while sitting on the stands in a cricket stadium. — AFP/File

  • Sri Lanka Cricket says it is "not in a position" to organise Asia Cup.
  • Venue for cricket tournament could be UAE or any Asian country, including India.
  • Asia Cup slated to be held in August and September this year before T20 World Cup.

The ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka has compelled the island nation to excuse itself from hosting upcoming regional cricket event, Asia Cup 2022.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about its inability to host the event.

As per Sri Lankan media, the SLC informed the ACC about its decision, maintaining that it is "not in a position" to organise the Asia Cup cricket tournament in the country due to the current political and economic situation of the country.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

The Asia Cup is slated to be held in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

A decision to hold the event in the United Arab Emirates hasn't been finalised yet. The venue could, however, be any Asian country, including India.

Sri Lanka will reportedly consult the UAE Cricket Board, requesting to provide a venue where it can host the event.

