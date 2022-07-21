Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin are dating casually: ‘Still in earlier stages’

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly taking their romance slow as they are still getting to know each other.

An insider spilled to People Magazine that A Star Is Born actor and the former aide to Hillary Clinton “are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet."

"It's still in the earlier stages," the source noted.

However, another entertainment insider said that the 47-year-old actor is fascinated by Abedin, adding, “Huma is very international and has seen and done so much."

"He finds this intriguing and challenging," the source said while a political insider added, "They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing.”

“Huma is smart and a straight-shooter,” the statement added. “They make an interesting pair."

Cooper has a daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, whereas, Abedin was married to disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner and share a son Jordan with him.

"They both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids," the insider revealed.

A source close to Cooper noted, "It's casual. They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another."

It was previously reported that the couple met through Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source said at the time. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”