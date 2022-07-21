 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK member Jennie to make acting debut in HBO drama ‘The Idol’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Blackpink’s Jennie will make her acting debut in The Weeknds HBO drama The Idol
Blackpink’s Jennie will make her acting debut in The Weeknd's HBO drama 'The Idol'

BLACKPINK's famous K-pop girl group member, Jennie Kim will make her acting debut in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, according to her label YG Entertainment.

Co-produced by Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim, the series is set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles.

The story revolves around a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated yet romantic relationship with an up-and-coming female pop idol, played by French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp.

Although Jennie’s role in the series remains unclear, she can be seen dancing with a group led by Johnny Depp's daughter's character in The Idol's 90-second trailer, which was posted on HBO's official YouTube account.  

More From Entertainment:

BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much

BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much
Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress

Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress
Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Jennifer Lopez taking Ben Affleck’s surname makes ‘Zero Sense’: Katherine Ryan

Jennifer Lopez taking Ben Affleck’s surname makes ‘Zero Sense’: Katherine Ryan
Tristan Thompson in 'good spirits' amid lunch outing with two mystery women

Tristan Thompson in 'good spirits' amid lunch outing with two mystery women
Park Bo Young to star in new Netflix show with Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun

Park Bo Young to star in new Netflix show with Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun
Prince Harry ‘becomes less fidgety’ as he recalls childhood memories with Diana

Prince Harry ‘becomes less fidgety’ as he recalls childhood memories with Diana
Kris Jenner worried about Kylie’s spending amid private jet brag

Kris Jenner worried about Kylie’s spending amid private jet brag
Kim Kardashian makes hotel staff sign NDA to prevent pics with Pete

Kim Kardashian makes hotel staff sign NDA to prevent pics with Pete
BTS announces collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog, video sparks curiosity

BTS announces collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog, video sparks curiosity
BBC apologises for affair link between Prince William nanny and Prince Charles

BBC apologises for affair link between Prince William nanny and Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed

Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed

Latest

view all