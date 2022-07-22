 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Monsta X reveals the perfect surprise for their fans: Details

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

On July 20, the boys of Monsta X revealed that they are heading to Rose Bowl California for NickFest
On July 20, the boys of Monsta X revealed that they are heading to Rose Bowl California for NickFest

Renowned K-pop group Monsta X revealed through their official Instagram handle that will join the lineup of refreshing artists in Nickelodeon’s Music Festival NickFest.

The five-member group, whose leader Shownu is serving in the military, will perform among the likes of THE KID LAROI in the upcoming NickFest this fall.

The star studded lineup includes MONSTA X, The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee and more.

With NickFest being called ‘The Messiest Music Festival Ever’, it is left to see what Monsta X has to offer.

NickFest will take place on 22-23 October at the Rose Bowl located in Los Angeles, California.

Monsta X has also teamed up with Dutch Dj and producer Sam Feldt for a new single called Late Night Feels.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'
Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?
David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Latest

view all