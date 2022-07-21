 
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday weekend with hubby Nick Jonas and family at the beach in Cabo San Lucus, Mexico.

The Quantico star and the Jonas Brothers band members soaked up the sun while they had a great time with their family and friends.

Chopra, who turned 40 few days ago, donned a yellow swimwear paired with a matching mesh top and skirt along with a scarf on head.

The new mommy accessorized her look with a set of large earrings and a stylish pair of shades while her brunette hair flowed with the wind.

Meanwhile, Jonas opted for a sleeves black shirt paired with matching athletic shorts along with a black cap and sunglasses.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Celebrating his wife’s birthday, Jonas also penned a sweet wish for his wife on her big day on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.

“Happiest birthday to my the jewel of July,” he captioned the post. “So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra”

