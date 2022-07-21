Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, confirms BCCI president

A representational image of Asia Cup 2022 trophy. — Twitter/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly Thursday announced that the Asia Cup 2022, which was initially planned to take place in Sri Lanka, will now be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



After the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, Ganguly told reporters that Asia Cup will be held in the UAE, as it is the only place where there is no rain forecast.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was informed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday that the Island nation will not be able to host the Asia Cup due to the country's ongoing political and economic turmoil.



In response to the crisis, the SLC recently decided to postpone the third season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format, is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 11.