 
sports
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, confirms BCCI president

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

A representational image of Asia Cup 2022 trophy. — Twitter/File
A representational image of Asia Cup 2022 trophy. — Twitter/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly Thursday announced that the Asia Cup 2022, which was initially planned to take place in Sri Lanka, will now be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, Ganguly told reporters that Asia Cup will be held in the UAE, as it is the only place where there is no rain forecast.

Related items

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was informed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday that the Island nation will not be able to host the Asia Cup due to the country's ongoing political and economic turmoil.

In response to the crisis, the SLC recently decided to postpone the third season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format, is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 11.

More From Sports:

This is final squad of all seven teams to be featured in KPL 2

This is final squad of all seven teams to be featured in KPL 2
Pak vs SL: Blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi suffers injury

Pak vs SL: Blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi suffers injury
Extreme weather at K2 halts progress of mountaineers

Extreme weather at K2 halts progress of mountaineers
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi may not play in second Test due to injury

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi may not play in second Test due to injury
Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain
PCB to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach

PCB to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach
Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis

Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis
Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'

Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'
‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang

‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang
Wasim Akram asks cricket administrators to consider ending ODI cricket

Wasim Akram asks cricket administrators to consider ending ODI cricket
Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass

Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass
British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

Latest

view all