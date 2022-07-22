Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack

file footage

Prince Harry has been labelled a ‘professional victim’ by a royal expert who also claimed that the Duke of Sussex ‘whines’ at every chance he gets, reported The Daily Star.



The comments came just days after Prince Harry made his way to the UN headquarters in New York to deliver a keynote speech for Nelson Mandela Day that was heavily criticised.

Talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, Fox News contributor Kat Timpf said: “Prince Harry has been whining at every chance he gets about almost everything non-stop…”

She added: “… Without offering any solution or acknowledgement for the way some of his own behaviour might contribute to the problems.”

Timpf went on to add that Prince Harry, despite his passionate speeches about saving the environment, must have a larger carbon footprint that many.

“I really can’t stand the climate lecture from somebody who took a private jet most assuredly to go give that speech,” she said.

Timpf further stated: “If you’re born a prince, you generally have advantages that almost no one else will have to make your life whatever it is you want, with maybe one exception and that is to be a professional victim. The career path that he is most attracted to is he is whining at every chance he gets.”