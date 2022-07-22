Erin Holland all praises for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi

Erin Holland strikes a pose at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore — Twitter/@erinvholland/File

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland, who is also a presenter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), heaped praise over the Men In Green’s top-performing members.

Holland was responding to a tweet which mentioned that Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been included in the draft for international players of the Big Bash League’s 12th edition.

The draft for the league is expected to take place on August 28, while the highly-competitive tournament will kick off on December 13.

In her tweet, Holland said that she has seen the demolition Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen can inflict first-hand during the PSL.



“All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!” she stressed.

Babar and Rizwan are two top-ranked batters in the T20 format and Shaheen is among the top bowlers of the format.

Apart from the three, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have also been included in the draft, but they will not be new to the league, as they have been a part of it earlier.