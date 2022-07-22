 
Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Duchess Camilla allegedly make a distasteful joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2016, Camilla is rumoured to have told her step-son it would be 'funny' if his kids had 'ginger Afro hai'.

The joke was seemingly made over Meghan's African American race and Harry's ginger hair, notes author Tom Bower.

Sources close to Camilla have rebuffed the rumour, deeming it “nonsense”.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan Markle revealed that she was targeted because of her race within The Firm- a major reason for her distress and depression.

“In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” Meghan said in the interview.

Harry added: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

