Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Pop music icon Britney Spears has once again taken the internet by storm after she shared more than 10 explicit images on Instagram in an hour.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer, 40, recently landed in London and posted a series of her sizzling snaps from her hotel room.

Taking to the Insta wall, the Toxic crooner shared pictures where she was seen posing on the hotel bed. She also used stickers on her bold pictures to follow the Instagram guidelines.

"Waking up in London with my Cabo thong !!!" she added caption to a post.

Another caption read, "Not sure … tea or coffee ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this …."

Spears’ explicit images left her fans confused. Many of them expressed concerns in the comments section. "Wtf is going on?" one user commented while another added: "Omg girl you’re that bored."

While another wrote, "What is happening ?"

The Me Against the Music singer shared her revealing picture series just days after singing a new, shocking rendition of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.”