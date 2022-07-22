 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship is going strong as they both are trying to make sure to spend more time together.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Weekly that the reality TV star put in a lot of efforts to make her beau “feel special.”

“Kim and Pete's relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever before,” the source told the outlet.

The couple, who recently spent some romantic time together in Australia, “will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together.”

The insider continued: “They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other.”

“Kim supports Pete by being attentive to him, checking on him, and texting and FaceTiming him when they're apart,” the source shared. “She has her own ways of making him feel special, and she certainly makes her presence known in his life.”

The lovebirds “have insane chemistry and can hardly keep their hands off of each other when they're together in person,” the source said while adding that the duo is planning another romantic getaway.

“Once Pete is done filming, they are hoping to take a trip together as a celebration of the project being wrapped combined with a reunion,” the insider revealed.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels
Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton
Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’

Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’
'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release

'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release
BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project

BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project
Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives in Paris for honeymoon after dreamy LA wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives in Paris for honeymoon after dreamy LA wedding
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Latest

view all