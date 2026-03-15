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Anne Marie pens down heartfelt tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day

Anne Marie acknowledges motherhood struggles in new social media update

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Anne Marie acknowledges motherhood struggles in new social media update
Anne Marie acknowledges motherhood struggles in new social media update

Anne Marie shared a thoughtful tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day, in a touching note about all the challenges of motherhood.

The 34-year-old musician wrote that she can only now recognise the tremendous efforts motherhood requires, as a mom of two and marvelled at the strength of all the other moms who go through the challenge. 

The Rewrite The Stars hitmaker also commended those mothers who rose up to the challenge and failed, and penned down an all-inclusive poetic message for the occasion. 

Taking to Instagram, on Sunday, March 15, Marie began, "Being a mum has made me see other mothers different. I didn’t think it was gonna be this hard and it makes me wanna raise an alcoholic beverage to all the women who did it, all the women who couldn’t do it, to who didn’t wanna do it, who gave up, who pushed through, who lost their minds, lost themselves, found themselves, did it on their own, got help, split up with their partners, lost their babies, had a traumatising birth, an easy birth, working mums, stay at home mums, mums who are depressed, emotional, happy, complete, broken."

Sharing a series of pictures and videos with her kids, the mom of two continued, "This motherhood sh-t is next level. It’s an experience I cannot explain and didn’t understand until I did it. Big ups to my mum who did. My sister who did it. And myself who is just about doing it. What a beautiful, f--ked up, amazing thing to be a part of."

In the pictures, Marie did not disclose the faces of her kids - daughter Seven, 19 months, and son Forever Sugar, 5 months, but shared their sweet voices and hobbies with the world. 

This is not the first time the Ciao Adios songstress has talked about motherhood. She often shares updates about her life as a mom on social media, while she manages her music career alongside. 

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